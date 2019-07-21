Buffalo Police asking for help in two separate missing persons cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate two separate missing persons cases.

In separate Facebook posts Saturday night, police asked people for assistance finding Tatiana Flores, 15, and Minnie Santagata, 65.

Santagata is 125 pounds with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black stretch pants and grey sneakers, one Facebook post said.

Flores is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. She is missing from an address on Janice, the other Facebook post noted.

Anyone with information about either missing person is asked to call 911.