Buffalo State awarded more than $565,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo State College has been awarded a hefty sum of money as part of the National Science Foundation (NSF) Discovery Research PreK-12 grant.

On Thursday morning, it was announced that the school would receive more than $565,000 to help provide resources for STEM learning experiences.

Associate Professor David Wilson leads Buffalo State’s “Building a Teacher Knowledge Base for the Implementation of High-quality Instructional Resources through the Collaborative Investigation of Video Cases” project.

It allows local middle and high school teachers to meet, monthly, at Buffalo State to share insights and experiences related to video case studies.

“This important and innovative work led by Professor Wilson will ensure that more students have access to engaging, hands-on learning experiences in the classroom,” SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson said. “SUNY is proud of its role in shaping the nation’s future experts in STEM, and my congratulations to Professor Wilson on receiving the NSF DRK-12 grant award.”