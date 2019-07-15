Duck race supporting Community Missions returns to Canal Fest Saturday

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The duck race to support Community Missions is back at this year’s Canal Fest.

You can win a lot of money while helping that organization pay its bills.

Saturday afternoon thousands of numbered ducks will be dumped in the water to race down the Erie Canal.

“Certainly, you can’t see what number duck might be the winner, but we have pink yellow and blue and so if you remember that you adopted a blue one, certainly you’re cheering for any of those couple hundred that will be flying toward the finish line,” Community Missions Director of Public Relations Christian Hoffman said.

It’s quite the sight to see and there are some big prizes for whoever adopted the fastest swimmers.

Hoffman says, “$500 is first prize. we have Wegmans gift cards, we have passes to Get Air, a bounce/trampoline park in Buffalo.”

You can sponsor one duck for $5, six ducks will run you $25, and it’s $50 for 13 ducks. A full flock of 30 ducks is also available for $100.

The more important numbers are 119,000, that’s how many meals Community Missions provided last year alone, and 13,000, that’s how many nights of care people received through Community Misisons’ crisis services in 2018.

Every dollar you spend on the duck race goes directly to help Community Missions continue its work serving people in our area.

If you’d like to sponsor a duck for Saturday’s race, you can claim it in person at the Community Missions tent on the renaissance bridge right up until race time or you can buy the racing rights online. Just go to the Community Missions website by Friday.