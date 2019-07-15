Free summer camp returns for Buffalo Public Schools students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Students in Buffalo Public Schools are back in free summer camp.

This is the fifth year the programs have been offered. Students are fed two meals at the camp, where they learn reading, writing, and math.

The free camp is funded through the city, the school district, the Cullen Foundation, and Say Yes Buffalo.

School board president Sharon Belton-Cottman says the organizations are working to keep students engaged over the summer months.

“When you have like-minded people – you get great results. So everyone that is associated with these organizations put children first. What’s important for the children of the city of buffalo to move them to the next level. We are mirroring that and moving it forward,” Belton-Cottman said.

1,300 students are taking part in the camp this year. It runs July 8 through August 16.