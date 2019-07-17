Niagara Development Corp. looking for proposals for properties on Third Street in NF

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– The U.S. Niagara Development Corporation is seeking proposals for four mixed-use properties on Third Street and one vacant lot on Main Street in Niagara Falls. Through Governor Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion Phase II, the USAN acquired the properties in March.

Properties at 441, 466, 500, and 512/518 Third Street and the lot at 503 Main Street are up for acquisition, restoration, and reuse.

“This is an opportunity to partner on development that will return property in downtown Niagara Falls to a productive use and add to the neighborhood fabric of Third Street,” said USAN President Anthony Vilardo.

People who respond to the Request for Proposals can submit for one or more of the properties, but proposals for the lot on Main Street will link to proposals for 500 and, or 512 Third Street.

The USAN says development should be pedestrian-oriented, with building’s that conform to the street’s existing and established character.

USAN will also consider potential uses that are consistent with the city’s Neighborhood Commercial zoning district requirements, intended to allow residential and small-scale retail and service uses.

Proposals will be reviewed based on the following criteria:

Purchase price of the property.

Experience of the team.

Overall quality of the development plan.

Quality of the financial plan and economic impact of the proposal.

Diversity practices.

The USAN says they intend to transfer properties for development.

People interested can find the RFP on the New York State Contract Reporter website.

Proposals are due on September 13 at 3 p.m.