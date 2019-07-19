Police have plans in place for protests in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they have a plan in place for demonstrations expected this weekend.

This is less than two weeks after a demonstration shut down a downtown Buffalo intersection.

One group seeking President Trump’s impeachment will rally on Sunday along Bidwell Parkway near Elmwood Ave.

Supporters of the President will also demonstrate in the same area on the same day.

Police say they will have officers standing by at both locations to ensure legal protests don’t become illegal.

“It’s easy — respect,” Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says.” Everyone’s entitled to their opinion. Everyone’s entitled to voice their opinion. The demonstrations are about politics, about the ideologies. It’s not about the personalities of the people involved in voicing those opinions, and I think as long as those people understand that, and are mature, respect that people are allowed to have their own opinions, then these demonstrations go without a hitch.”

Police say they expect no more than 100 demonstrators for either of the two rallies this weekend.