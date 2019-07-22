Shooting investigation on Buffalo-Tonawanda line

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating a shooting on Vulcan St. in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday outside the Vulcan Mini Mart. AMR said it transported one person to ECMC, but did not give any details on injuries.

Part of Vulcan St. does land in the Town of Tonawanda’s jurisdiction. Town of Tonawanda police confirmed there was a shots fired call and they had crews on the scene, but made it clear Buffalo Police will be handling the report.

News 4 has reached out to Buffalo Police for more information on the investigation.