Wines in the Wilds back at the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Zoo’s signature event is back for the summer!

Wines in the Wild is Thursday, July 18 and guests 21 and over can sip their way through the zoo.

The event features fine wine, food, and craft beer for those that want to have a brew with a buffalo.

This year, there’s a special section dedicated for VIP guests, with food and wine demonstrations .

The fest runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with tickets ranging from $50 to $150 dollars.

Visit eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.