BPD “making progress” on weekend killing of local teenager

It was a weekend of violence, and the Buffalo Police Department has been looking for answers after two people were killed.



Buffalo Police aren’t saying much about either case right now, but they are saying that “they’re making great progress.”



A 16 year old was shot and killed Friday, during a graduation party on Oakmont Avenue.



“It does not look like the young man was the intended target. That is absolutely unacceptable, the loss of a child is a very, very painful thing and our police are working very aggressively to find the person or persons responsible,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.



BPD Captain Jeff Rinaldo, there could have been as many as 100 people at the party. And he says since the incident, the local community has been stepping up to help authorities find out what happened.



“We are seeing incredible cooperation in that case, I really have to say people have been coming out cooperating,” Rinaldo said. “Our tip line has received a ton of updates, as well as people coming forward calling our homicide unit and ensuring that we’re getting the cooperation that we need.”



There was also a fatal shooting Saturday on Greenwood Place. Rinaldo says detectives have been canvassing that neighborhood and pulling surveillance video.



“Without getting into too much detail, I’d like to say, we know that incident was not a random act of violence we know it was a targeted act that occurred,” he said.



Rinaldo says the two shootings are not related.

Confidential Tip Line BPD 716-847-2255

