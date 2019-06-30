Petpalooza 2019 at the Hull Family Home & Farmstead

Are you looking for a new 4 legged BFF? Join us at Petpalooza 2019 from noon-4 p.m. at 5976 Genesee st. in Lancaster.
This is the 4th annual Petpalooza sponsored by NYS Citizens Agaisnt Puppy Mills. This year it will be co-hosted by Hull Family Home and Farmstead.
Petpalooza is an animal adoption event which will include a least 21 rescues with dogs, cats, and rabbits.
There will be a variety of vendors, basket raffle, tours of the historic house and Krolick’s chicken bbq with vegatarian /vegan options.