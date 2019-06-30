Petpalooza 2019 at the Hull Family Home & Farmstead

FILE- In this March 28, 2018 file photo, Labrador retrievers Soave, 2, left, and Hola, 10-months, pose for photographs as Harbor, 8-weeks, takes a nap during a news conference at the American Kennel Club headquarters in New York. The Labrador retriever is the American Kennel Club’s most popular U.S. purebred dog of 2018. Labs topped […]

Are you looking for a new 4 legged BFF? Join us at Petpalooza 2019 from noon-4 p.m. at 5976 Genesee st. in Lancaster.

This is the 4th annual Petpalooza sponsored by NYS Citizens Agaisnt Puppy Mills. This year it will be co-hosted by Hull Family Home and Farmstead.

Petpalooza is an animal adoption event which will include a least 21 rescues with dogs, cats, and rabbits.

There will be a variety of vendors, basket raffle, tours of the historic house and Krolick’s chicken bbq with vegatarian /vegan options.