Joseph Belstadt convicted of killing Mandy Steingasser in 1993

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joseph Belstadt has been convicted of killing a 17-year-old girl 28 years ago.

Mandy Steingasser was last seen alive in September 1993. Police say that at the time, she was at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oliver Street in North Tonawanda, getting into Belstadt’s car.

MORE | Mandy Steingasser’s mother recalls last time she saw daughter alive during murder trial testimony

More than a month later, her body was found in Bond Lake Park.

Related Content Jury shown photos of Mandy Steingasser’s remains

On Tuesday afternoon, a Niagara County jury announced that Belstadt had been found guilty of murder. The verdict came after lawyers gave their closing arguments this past Friday.

MORE | Jury in Belstadt trial to begin deliberating Monday, attorneys give closing statements

Belstadt faces life in prison when he’s sentenced on January 10. For now, he remains in custody.

Belstadt is walked out of court in handcuffs @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/uh6TLpHJKz — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) November 16, 2021