Joseph Belstadt convicted of killing Mandy Steingasser in 1993

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joseph Belstadt has been convicted of killing a 17-year-old girl 28 years ago.
Mandy Steingasser was last seen alive in September 1993. Police say that at the time, she was at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oliver Street in North Tonawanda, getting into Belstadt’s car.
More than a month later, her body was found in Bond Lake Park.
On Tuesday afternoon, a Niagara County jury announced that Belstadt had been found guilty of murder. The verdict came after lawyers gave their closing arguments this past Friday.
Belstadt faces life in prison when he’s sentenced on January 10. For now, he remains in custody.
