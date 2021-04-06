$1 billion in road infrastructure is included in state budget

(WIVB) – New York State is spending a billion dollars on roads in the new budget- that’s nearly $300 million more than last year.

State Senator Tim Kennedy says this investment will provide a lot of opportunities for Western New York.

“When we see the transformation is happening in the City of Buffalo in the jobs and opportunities that are coming into the city, we want to make sure that the infrastructure surrounding those developments are supporting the private sector investment,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says the state will spend $100 million dollars repairing roads impacted by New York’s extreme winters.