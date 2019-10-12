1 dead, 19 injured after Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans

(CBS News)–A large portion of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapsed Saturday morning, killing one person and injuring 19 others, authorities said. The building near the city’s historic French Quarter is considered unstable and officials said further collapse is possible.

Three people were reported missing. Authorities said no one on the ground was injured in the collapse.

“This is an active scene. Please avoid the area & listen to public safety officials,” NOLA Ready tweeted Saturday.

CBS affiliate WWLT shared video of the collapse which showed construction workers running for their lives as the parts of the hotel came crashing down.

Governor John Bel Edwards was at the scene urging residents to stay away from the area. “I’m just asking for everybody to pray for those who are at the hospital,” Edwards told reporters.

Construction plans for the 350-room hotel include a 12,000 square foot event space, two ballrooms and a residential space, according to a news release.