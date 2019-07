OTTO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly fire.

It happened Saturday night on North Otto Rd. in Otto, but information on the fire was not released until nearly a week later.

Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames. During the investigation, they found a person dead inside.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to release the victim’s name once family members are notified.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.