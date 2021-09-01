1 student killed in shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem; suspect in custody; Mount Tabor closed Thursday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One student was killed in a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the school shortly after noon on a report of a shooting.

One student was found inside the school with a gunshot wound. The student was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police identified the student killed as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the difficult days to come,” the police department said on Twitter.

No other students were shot.

Students inside Mount Tabor High School waiting, courtesy of Ben Kirkland

A suspect has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX8’s Michael Hennessey. The suspect is a Mount Tabor High School student. Their name has not been released.

Mount Tabor High School was placed on lockdown after the shooting. Other schools in the area were locked down as well out of an abundance of caution.

Mount Tabor High School will be closed tomorrow, the school system said in a news release. Counselors and the WS/FCS Crisis Team will be available at an offsite location for parents, students, and staff of Mount Tabor.

Parents were directed by law enforcement to a separate location to pick up their children. FOX8 did not report that location at the request of law enforcement.

The Greensboro Police Department assisted Winston-Salem and Forsyth County agencies.

A couple at the scene says their daughter was at the school at the time of the shooting. They were able to get in touch with their daughter and confirmed that she is OK.

“Your heart stops for a few minutes until you finally get in touch with them,” the father said.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released a statement on the shooting:

Gov. Roy Cooper released the following statement on the shooting:

“For the second time this week, we have seen a shooting in a North Carolina school. Our prayers are with the victims, their families and all the students of Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. I have been briefed by law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide any support necessary. We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds.”

Sen. Richard Burr released the following statement on the shooting:

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a Mount Tabor High School student this afternoon. I commend local law enforcement and first responders for their quick and ongoing efforts to keep our community safe. My prayers are with the students and faculty during this time.”

