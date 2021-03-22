10 people killed in shooting at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado

Police respond to reports of an active shooter on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado. DAVID ZALUBOWSKI / AP

(CBS NEWS) – A gunman opened fire inside a Colorado supermarket Monday, killing multiple people, including a police officer, authorities said. One person was taken into custody at the scene in Boulder, where police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Many of the details surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Police commander Kerry Yamaguchi did not say how many people were killed in the shooting, noting that officials are still processing the crime scene.

The person of interest was injured and was being treated at the hospital, Yamaguchi said.

CBS Denver helicopter footage captured authorities escorting a shirtless man in handcuffs who appeared to have a bleeding leg from the scene, but Yamaguchi would not confirm if that man is the person of interest.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as several loud bangs went off in the grocery store. One man said that he first thought someone had dropped something inside the store — but by the third shot, he said, everyone started running.

“I can’t believe it’s happening in Boulder,” he told CBS Denver.