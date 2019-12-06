10 Things to Know for Today

Activists demanding justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed last week walk carrying placards during a traffic snarl in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. According to the most recent available official crime records, police registered 33,658 cases of rape in India in 2017 – an average of more than 90 every day. But the real figure is believed to be far higher as many women in India don’t report cases to police due to fear. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

1. ‘DO IT NOW, FAST’ President Trump is embracing a new strategy if he gets impeached, focusing on the Senate, where he and his allies see a potential political upside to a public trial on friendlier turf.

2. HOW TINY CLUES HELP SOLVE CHILD SEX CASES Homeland Security Investigations has a victim identification lab where experts comb through the graphic images of child abuse and exploitation to find hidden clues to help identify the children.

3. INDIA GANG RAPE CASE TAKES ANOTHER VIOLENT TURN Police fatally shot four men suspected of raping and killing a woman in southern India, drawing both praise and condemnation in an incident that sparked nationwide protests.

4. CHASE WITH STOLEN UPS TRUCK ENDS WITH SHOOTOUT Four people, including a UPS driver, were killed after robbers stole the driver’s truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy South Florida intersection during rush hour.

5. UBER REPORTS THOUSANDS OF SEXUAL ASSAULTS The ride-hailing company reveals that more than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported during its U.S. rides in 2018, noting that drivers and riders were both attacked.

6. PRIEST’S SAGA: A TALE OF A FATHER AND TWO SONS An AP story brings together two Kenyan men — one who knew that his father was an Italian missionary priest, and another who wanted proof that he was the son of the same priest.

7. CHAOS REIGNS AT LIBYAN MIGRANT CENTER The U.N. has lost control of the EU-funded center in Libya that was intended to be the last stop before migrants were resettled outside a country notorious for trafficking, ransoms and abuse, AP learns.

8. WHAT WILL HAPPEN FOR THE LAST TIME Divers will place the ashes of a 98-year-old survivor from the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor in the wreckage of his ship, the 44th and last crew member to be interred in such a way.

9. NEW R. KELLY CHARGES HAVE AALIYAH LINK The Grammy winning singer is facing new bribery charges that appear to be related to his 1994 marriage to then 15-year-old R&B singer Aaliyah.

10. LATE RALLY NOT ENOUGH AS COWBOYS LOSE AGAIN Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky accounts for four touchdowns as Dallas loses its third straight, 31-24.