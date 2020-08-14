10 years since City Grill massacre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday marks 10 years since the City Grill massacre in Buffalo. It was Buffalo’s first mass shooting in modern history.

It started when a party at the City Grill spilled out onto Main St. on August 14, 2010. Then, a fight broke out.

Eight people were shot, and four of them died that night. A fifth person died several years later.

Eventually, the suspect, Riccardo McCray, turned himself in here at WIVB. McCray was found guilty in March 2011 on four counts of first-degree murder.

