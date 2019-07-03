10,000 Maniacs recover some items stolen over weekend in Jamestown

The Jamestown Police Department have recovered some of the items stolen from the local band, 10,000 Maniacs over the weekend.

A guitar, ipads, a mac book and a few hard drives were just some of the items stolen sometime between Friday and Monday.



The band’s bassist Steven Gustafson (GUST-OF-SON) says he was irate when the incident first happened.

“Well it involved cursing, and lots of it,” Gustafson said. “It was a blue streak of foul language coming out of this old man’s mouth, because I was mad. I suppose, in almost 40 years that we’ve been traveling, performing and working this has never happened to us.”

Jamestown police officials are in the process of speaking with one individual, who they consider a suspect. There could also be a second individual as well.

“The likely motive here, is going to be for money for drugs. We’re still looking to confirm that, but that is the likely motive for this case from what we have obtained this morning,” said Captain Robert Samuelson, Jamestown Police Department.

They’re still missing a good portion of the items. Police say the items could of been sold



“We know that not everybody is looking to buy stolen property. It is possible that some people may come into contact with this property unintentionally, if you will, we use that word carefully here. But again, we’re just looking for some cooperation, because this band has very deep roots here in the city of Jamestown going back to over 25 – 30 years,” Samuelson said.







Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or anonymous tips at 716-483-8477.

