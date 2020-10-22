$10,000 reward offered for information on Pennsylvania Ave. mass shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan was joined by members from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to announce a $10,000 reward for information regarding the mass shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue last month.

Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander, both 19 years old, were killed in the early hours of September 19th, and 14 more were shot and injured on Pennsylvania Avenue in one of the city’s worst mass shootings in recent history. In addition to 16 people that were shot, two others suffered injuries as a result of being trampled.

“We can’t imagine what the families are going through to deal with this,” Chief Herriot said. “RPD is seeking information on this case, and are supporting ATF. We encourage anyone to call 911, Crimestoppers, and ATF. We will not tolerate this type of violence in our city, and we will not stop until these people are brought to justice.”

“The most devastating thing that a parent has to experience is a loss of child,” said James Alexander, Jarvis’ father. “We all have a common goal to raise our children to lead decent lives; that opportunity was taken. Put yourself in our shoes, and put it in your heart, and come forward with information because that’s the right thing to do. Somebody knows something. If you know, I feel you have to be obligated to come forward. Those lives that were taken were innocent.”

Police said the shooting started during a dispute at a house party. More than a month later, no arrests have been announced yet.

“The sheer volume of people that were there, the evidence — it’s more than I’ve seen,” said RPD Capt. Frank Umbrino. “Several hundred were at the party, and we need people to come forward. We have had people who were cooperative, but we need further information, more people come forward. There should be a line outside our door.”

All of the injured victims have since been released from the hospital.

“I always remain hopefully, I have faith in this community,” Umbrino said.

Full press conference: