107.7 FM, formerly Alt Buffalo, rebrands as new country station, “The Wolf”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 107.7 FM, formerly Alt Buffalo, has rebranded as a new country station called “107.7 The Wolf”.
The change was announced on social media on Wednesday.
Since 2014, Alt Buffalo has held popular summer concerts dubbed “Kerfuffle” featuring popular alternative artists including The Gaslight Anthem, Greta Van Fleet, and AWOLNATION.
News 4 has reached out to 107.7 via Facebook for comment.
