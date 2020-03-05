11 New Yorkers test positive for coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five more New Yorkers have tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 11.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed the new cases in a press briefing on Wednesday. Ten of the 11 cases are confined to Westchester County. As a result, several schools in that area are being shut down, and some students are asked to self quarantine for at least the rest of the week.

In addition, study abroad students and staff in China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy are being brought back to the United States.

“Those are the countries that have been on the quote-unquote watch list — recall list — that the federal government has set,” Cuomo said.

Fashion Institute of Technology students received an email notifying them of the recall. SUNY and CUNY students will take a chartered plane to Stewart Airport.

In a statement SUNY’s Chancellor said:

“With close coordination with the New York Department of Health and the safety and health of our students, faculty and staff overseas in mind, we are suspending study abroad programs in impacted countries and have directed our SUNY family to return home. We will provide students with financial and academic resources and work to minimize any disruption today’s action may cause, while we work aggressively with all our partners at the local, state and federal level to protect our entire campus communities.” SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson

The students will be quarantined for 14 days in a dormitory setting. Officials said they have identified “excess capacity” where there are not other students living there. Some of those excess spaces are near Long Island, Western New York, and the Rome/Utica area.

“They will come back. We’re identifying dormitory facilities for them which will be controlled facilities for the quarantine period,” Cuomo said.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the University at Albany for an interview but were referred to SUNY. We are still awaiting a response.