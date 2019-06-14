11-year-old Blues superfan celebrates Stanley Cup win with her favorite team

Chicago — Last winter, the St. Louis Blues were the worst team in hockey. But then they visited 11-year-old Laila Anderson in the hospital.

While Laila has a very rare, life-threatening blood disorder, her superfan passion for the Blues never dimmed through months of chemotherapy and home confinement this spring. Her doctors said she responded well to treatment and as she improved, so did the Blues, surprisingly skating into the playoffs with Laila as an inspiration.

They went all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston and Laila wanted to be there with her heroes. Then her mom surprised her with the news of a lifetime.

“What if I told you the Blues called and they want you at the game,” she asked.

She was there Wednesday night when her team won it all. Minutes later, she was on the ice with her favorite player, Colton Parayko and the cup.

“This is just the ending of the best story that will ever be written in history,” Laila said.

Actually, we all hope it’s the beginning.