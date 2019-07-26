Students post petition, opposing Nardin Academy dress code

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students are voicing their opposition to Nardin Academy’s dress code in a new petition.

Posted on Change.org by Victoria Keane, the petition opens with this statement:

“We the students of Nardin Academy are uniting our voices to communicate our disappointment in, and opposition to, the arbitrary and draconian changes proposed to the Nardin high school dress code, in particular the new skirt-length.”

According to the petition, the new dress code says that skirts worn by students must be knee-length or longer.

Students say this change was made so that students would appear more professional, but the petition counters that, instead saying students would look “sloppier than before.”

“In the links sent out of viable options for the new dress code many of the skirts are Jersey knit ‘sweat’ skirts,” the petition states. “These types of skirts tend to look sloppy and messy. The ‘professional’ look which the administration wants us to achieve is normally worn with pencil skirts or skirts of different varieties which tend to be on the pricier side.”

And that’s the next point made in the petition — the cost.

“Due to said budgetary concerns, girls will most likely buy the cheaper sweatshirts which, frankly, look sloppy,” the petition says.

Besides the cost and appearance of the skirts, students also voiced complaints of sexism.

“It restricts our physical movement, our freedom, and our sense of independence,” the petition says.

With this petition, students are hoping that school administrators and the board will reconsider the changes to the dress code.

