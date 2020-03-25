117 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 3 deaths, 22 hospitalized

1  of  3
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, of which 22 people have required hospital treatment and 11 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Earlier Tuesday, the third COVID-19-related death was reported in Monroe County.

Statewide, there are now 25,665 cases of COVID-19 in New York state, up by 4,760 from the last official count Monday.

Of the 25,665 confirmed cases, 3,324 have required hospital treatment. Of those patients, 756 are being treated in an Intensive Care Unit — about 23%. At this time, there have been more than 200 deaths related to COVID-19 in New York.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases by a wide margin with 25,665 total confirmed cases. No. 2 is New Jersey with 2,844, followed by California with 2,230 and Washington state with 2,101.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

