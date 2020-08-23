12 volunteers from WNY region helping American Red Cross in California, Texas, Louisiana

(WIVB) – Twelve volunteers from the WNY region are helping American Red Cross relief efforts in California amid dangerous wildfires and in Louisiana and Texas, where two tropical storms are threatening the Gulf Coast.

The Red Cross needs more volunteers to help with sheltering efforts during disaster relief operations around the country and to provide medical support.

You can find more information on volunteer operations here.

If you are interested in helping the community should a disaster occur, please go to redcross.org/volunteer or email WCNY.VSRecruitment@redcross.org.

You can also make a donation by clicking here, calling 1-800-REDCROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.