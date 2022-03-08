Update (March 8, 2022 at 3:42 p.m.) — Lt. Malinowski from the Syracuse Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon that a 12-year-old boy was arrested for robbing Juli Boeheim on March 1.

According to Syracuse Police, the 12-year-old boy displayed a weapon — now identified as an airsoft gun — and stole Juli Boeheim’s phone and purse, escaping with three other men in a stolen car. Police report that the stolen car was later recovered on Syracuse’s east side.

According to police, the 12-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree. Police share that he is currently being held at the Hillbrook Detention Center and that the investigation is ongoing.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — (WSYR-TV) — Juli Boeheim was robbed in the parking lot of Destiny USA Mall Tuesday, several law enforcement sources tell NewsChannel 9.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, Boeheim was approached while she was in her car around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday. After the male suspect started a conversation with her, SPD says he brought out a gun, reached into Boeheim’s car and grabbed her purse. Police say the suspect then got in a car with other suspects and drove away.

No one was injured, according to SPD, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.