125 participants randomly selected to run this year’s in-person YMCA Turkey Trot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The YMCA Buffalo Niagara has randomly selected 125 participants to run in the 125th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

Due to COVID-19, the in-person race will include several other modifications this year for social distancing and health and safety protocols.

The 125 participants have agreed to raise $1,000 for YMCA programs and services.

For those people not selected to run the live race, the YMCA Buffalo Niagara is also hosting a virtual Turkey Trot. Participants can run, job, or walk an 8k (4.97 miles anytime between Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) and Nov. 29. The registration fee for the virtual Turkey Trot is $35.

Click here for a full list of the in-person participants or to register for the virtual Turkey Trot.



