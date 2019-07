TOWN OF BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Crash Investigation Unit is trying to learn more about a collision between a driver and a 13-year-old bicyclist in the Town of Boston.

Monday, around 2 p.m., deputies responded to Eckhardt Rd., where fire officials were treating the teen.

The road was closed between Taylor and Heinrich for several hours as crews began an investigation.

The teen is in stable condition at Oishei Children’s Hospital.