WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old from Buffalo was arrested in Wheatfield in the early morning hours Saturday for stealing vehicles, police say.

State troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint and after an investigation, found home cameras capturing unidentified suspects going through vehicles that were unlocked. Troopers patrolled the area and saw two vehicles that did not stop at an intersection and attempted a traffic stop. Both vehicles fled and ultimately crashed, with the occupants fleeing by foot. At 4 a.m., police arrested and charged the teenager with grand larceny and unlawful fleeing, who was issued an appearance ticket for family court and was turned over to a legal guardian.

This newest theft is the latest in a string of car thefts across Western New York, with car thefts up 200% in Erie County so far this year. Police in several local communities are investigating car thefts.

New York State Police are reminding car owners to lock the doors of their vehicles if they are left unattended.