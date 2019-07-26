16 people displaced by fire

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — 16 people are without a home after a fire at an apartment complex on Little Robin Rd.

The Getzville Fire Company responded to a report of a kitchen fire around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When they got to the scene, the two-story apartment complex was in flames.

Because of a firewall, the fire was contained to just the apartment complex.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes. Later in the morning, though, crews were called back after a rekindling.

No one was reported to be injured. The damage was estimated at $250,000.