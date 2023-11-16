ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old is dead after he was shot by a trooper, according to the New York State Police.

The incident occurred at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday evening when NYSP was investigating allegations of someone at a home discussing killing someone.

According to NYSP, while the boy was being interviewed by a trooper, he pulled out a knife and lunged at the trooper, causing both of them to fall to the ground. Once they got up, the suspect allegedly charged the trooper with the knife, leading the trooper to fire his gun, which struck and killed the teenager.

News 8 spoke to the Willises who said the boy’s name was Calden and that he’s a recent graduate of the Canandaigua City School District.

His grandfather said that he had been struggling with mental health issues, but they have some questions on NYSP’s narrative and whether the right people were sent to the house to deal with what may have been a mental health crisis.

The NYS Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident with NYSP. No further information has been released. The family says they are hoping to get their questions answered soon.

