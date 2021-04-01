18-year-old gets 5 years in prison for robbing cab drivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced for robbing cab drivers.

Amarion Taylor will spend five years in prison and another three years under post-release supervision.

In December 2019, he was in the back seat of a cab when he pointed an apparent gun at the driver’s head. This happened on Saranac Ave. in Buffalo. Taylor subsequently stole $60 and a cell phone from the driver.

Taylor was also involved in a different incident related to another cab driver that month. In that incident, Taylor tased the driver in the neck twice while on Plymouth Ave. He then stole her wallet, which contained an ID card and cash.

Taylor later pleaded guilty to second and third-degree robbery. His two and one-third to four-year sentence for the Plymouth Ave. incident will be served concurrently with his five-year sentence in the Saranac Ave. robbery.