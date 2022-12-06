DEPEW. N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Take 5 ticket in Depew for the Dec. 5 evening drawing, you may be a winner.

The New York Lottery announced Tuesday one top-prize winning ticket, worth $18,080, was sold at Wegmans, 4690 Transit Road.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Take 5 players can check if they have the winning numbers by clicking here.

A game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of drawing.’