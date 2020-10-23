19-year-old charged with petit larceny, accused of stealing political lawn signs

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 19-year-old Amherst woman has been charged with petit larceny, accused of stealing political signs from a lawn.

According to New York State Police reports, troopers were called to Brookhaven Drive in Clarence around 8:50 p.m. Thursday night for a report of political lawn signs being stolen.

Troopers performed a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle as it turned onto Transit Road.

According to police reports, multiple political signs were spotted in plain view in the vehicle while the 19-year-old driver was being interviewed by police.

They say the driver later confessed to stealing signs off of multiple yards.

The driver was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Clarence Court on Nov. 3.