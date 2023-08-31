AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people died and one person was injured after a shooting Thursday at a business in The Arboretum shopping center in northwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, one adult was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. Two other adults were being evaluated for minor injuries that happened after the initial incident.

No one has been detained, according to the Austin Police Department.

“All APD resources are working to stabilize the scene. At this time we do not have any information to believe there’s a threat to the public,” APD said on social media.

Shortly after 5 p.m., APD, ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Research Boulevard. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were also seen in the area.

The scene remained active as of 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

‘It’s terrifying’

KXAN spoke with a woman who was shopping in the area when the shooting happened. Crystal told KXAN’s Grace Reader she got a text from her mom that alerted her to the news. She said she stopped what she was doing and left.

“It’s terrifying. My dad lives in this area. I live in this area. My son goes to school in this area. It’s just scary to know that we were just a couple of businesses away from where this happened,” Crystal said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.