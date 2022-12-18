ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two are dead after a serious car crash in the Town of Bath Saturday morning, New York State Police said.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. State Police said they responded to a report of a two-car crash on County Route 11.

The investigation revealed that 39-year-old Bath resident Brandi White had been traveling north, when she moved into the southbound lane, hitting another car head-on.

The driver heading south was identified by police as 30-year-old Jordan Smith, from Knoxville, PA. He was taken to the nearby Robert Packer Hospital in critical condition, and died Saturday night from his injuries.

White had been pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to state troopers, the Bath Fire Department and Bath Ambulance responded to the incident.