2 dead in Wyoming County car crash

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Wyoming County Sheriff’s are investigating a car crash Tuesday that left two people dead.

It happened in front of the Wyoming County Highway Department during a vaccination clinic in the Town of Gainesville.

Police say a Ford Taurus was going southbound on Route 19 when a Volkswagen failed to yield while pulling out of the highway department lot making a left turn onto Route 19.

Both the driver and passenger in the Volkswagen died. They had just attended the vaccination clinic.

The driver of the Ford Taurus taken to the Wyoming County Community Health System for minor injuries.