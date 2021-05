BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two firefighters were hurt Monday during a fire on Fulton Street.



The fire started just before 2 p.m. and spread to other homes. Officials say the firefighters were sent to ECMC and have since been released.

The Red Cross is assisting four adults and five children. The fire caused more than $350 thousand dollars in damage.



Officials say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.