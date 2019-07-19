2 hurt in crash involving tractor trailer that left I-90, landing on Route 5

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were hurt in a crash on the Thruway near Route 5 Friday morning.

A tractor trailer came to rest on Route 5 after falling off a bridge on I-90. One person, a female passenger, was taken from the scene via Mercy Flight.

First responders tell News 4 the driver told them he thinks he fell asleep, resulting in the crash.

Although he was also taken to a hospital for evaluation, the driver was conscious and walking around at the scene.

One dog was taken to the SPCA, and another is still on the loose. Officials are trying to catch it.