NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- There are two new coronavirus cases in Niagara County bringing the total count to 14. County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh confirmed both cases in a press conference Wednesday.

Wydysh says the two people, are a 62-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man.

Both patients are isolating at home. Thirteen people are currently in isolation and one person has recovered.