BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say two people were stabbed on the first block of 15th St. early Thursday morning.

According to police, a male and a female were seriously injured inside a residence around 12:30 a.m.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police gave an update, saying the female victim had died. The male is in critical condition.

Police are investigating the incident, which they say appears to be domestic in nature.