20 new cases of coronavirus, including Hawaii’s first COVID-19 death

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 20 new cases of coronavirus; 18 on Oahu, and 2 that are currently pending. This brings the statewide total to 224.
One of the new cases died. This is officially Hawaii’s first COVID-19 death, as a previous report was recalled after further testing.
One of the new cases required hospitalization. Three new recoveries were reported, for a total of 58 recoveries.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
Hawaii County: 15
Honolulu: 157
Kauai: 12
Maui: 25
Pending/Unknown: 13
HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2
Required Hospitalization: 13
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 58
Yesterday, Governor David Ige announced that all inter-island travel will be subject to 14 day quarantines, expanding on a previous policy that applied all incoming travelers from outside Hawaii.
- With Americans staying home to combat COVID-19 spread, oil prices plummet — endangering jobs
- Coronavirus response: Trump admin makes health care changes to address patient surge
- Obamacare lawsuit moves forward as newly unemployed apply
- Buffalo high school basketball coach describes his experience in the ICU after contracting coronavirus
- WNY expert recommends ways to be physically and mentally healthy during coronavirus pandemic