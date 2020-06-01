20-year-old Buffalo man charged with throwing lit object into Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 20-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with throwing a lit object through a Buffalo City Hall window Saturday night, starting a fire.

Courtland Renford, 20, is facing both state and federal charges.

He’s federally charged with destroying and attempting to destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

Renford has also been charged with third-degree arson and criminal mischief by the Erie County DA’s Office.

During a press conference Monday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said that Renford has a prior felony, and if convicted on the charges, will face a minimum of three and a maximum of 15 years in prison.

During the press conference, Mayor Byron Brown repeated his plea to community residents to keep protests peaceful.

“It’s important to note that all of us here respect peaceful protests,” Brown said. “We support the right of citizens to peacefully protest, assemble and use free speech- we will not tolerate anyone who commits acts of violence, vandalism, or criminality in the name of peaceful protests.”