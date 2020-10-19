20-year-old man charged with reckless endangerment, weapon charge after shots fired at Jamestown residence

News
Posted: / Updated:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 20-year-old man is facing charges after shots were fired at a East 7th Street residence early Monday morning.

Stephon L. Thomas is charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon and first degree reckless endangerment.

According to Jamestown Police, police responded to E. 7th Street for a report of a disturbance around 12:49 a.m. on Monday.

Officers learned that a red sedan had pulled up to a home occupied by several adults and young children, and that a passenger in the vehicle fired several shots toward the home.

Police located the suspect vehicle at an address on Columbia Avenue. They had the occupants of a Columbia Avenue address exit the residence safely, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and searched the location, finding a loaded 9mm handgun, police reports say.

Thomas is currently being held in the city jail awaiting arraignment.

No one was hurt in the incident, which is believed to be a targeted crime. Investigators believe the shooting is linked to a shooting incident from Sept. 30 where multiple shots were fired on Bowen Street.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss