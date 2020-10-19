20-year-old man charged with reckless endangerment, weapon charge after shots fired at Jamestown residence

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 20-year-old man is facing charges after shots were fired at a East 7th Street residence early Monday morning.

Stephon L. Thomas is charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon and first degree reckless endangerment.

According to Jamestown Police, police responded to E. 7th Street for a report of a disturbance around 12:49 a.m. on Monday.

Officers learned that a red sedan had pulled up to a home occupied by several adults and young children, and that a passenger in the vehicle fired several shots toward the home.

Police located the suspect vehicle at an address on Columbia Avenue. They had the occupants of a Columbia Avenue address exit the residence safely, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and searched the location, finding a loaded 9mm handgun, police reports say.

Thomas is currently being held in the city jail awaiting arraignment.

No one was hurt in the incident, which is believed to be a targeted crime. Investigators believe the shooting is linked to a shooting incident from Sept. 30 where multiple shots were fired on Bowen Street.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.