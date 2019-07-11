$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest after kitten was thrown for car window

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Volunteers for Animals and community supporters are offering $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for throwing a kitten from a window last Saturday.

The kitten had to be euthanized, per the recommendation of a veterinarian, after suffering severe injuries in the accident.

Officials say the kitten was thrown from a red car driving on Route 98 near Saile Drive in Batavia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 585-343-5000.