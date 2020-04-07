2020 Allentown Art Festival canceled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 2020 Allentown Art Festival has been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 63rd festival had been scheduled for June 13 and 14.

“This was a very hard decision for our membership to make. The date of our festival and the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic still being active were just too close for the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved from our members, our artist & you,” the festival’s Facebook page says.

The post adds that the festival will be sharing links to artists’ websites on its website.