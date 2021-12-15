21% of holiday gatherings in NY involve drunk arguments, survey says

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new survey by American Addiction Centers shows that over 1 in 5 New York family gatherings involve drunk arguments during Christmas. That’s 21% of family gatherings around the holidays.

Over 3,000 people responded to the survey across the United States. Overall, 57% said they have at least one family member who becomes confrontational after drinking alcohol, 68% would consider a sober Christmas, and almost one-third said political differences were the main reason for arguments.

The survey reported that family tensions (29%) and money (17%) were also significant contributing factors to arguments. Also, 17% said that taking games too seriously was the cause of disagreements over the holidays.

The survey found Delaware to have the most amount of drunken arguments and Hawaii has the least. See how each state compares in the amount of drunken arguments below.