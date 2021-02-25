21-year-old charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and DWI in Cheektowaga crash that killed a 17-year-old girl

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Mkaipa M. Muya, 21 of Buffalo was charged Thursday with aggravated vehicular homicide and reckless driving after driving a vehicle that spun out of control, killing one passenger and injuring another, according to the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Muya was also charged the day of the accident with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated charges.

Cheektowaga Police tell us Muya was driving a Chevy Malibu at a fast speed on February 22 and around 3:47 a.m. the vehicle sideswiped a parked car on Walden Avenue.

The Malibu spun out of control, hit, and severed a National Grid utility pole at Walden and Horner Avenue. The vehicle then hit a building at 1096 Walden Avenue.

Authorities say as a result, Leena M. Velez, 17 of Buffalo was ejected out of the moving car. She was transported to ECMC and later died from her injuries.

The other passenger, a 30-year-old man from Buffalo had minor injuries and was also taken to ECMC. He was treated and released.

Muya is currently held on bail pending a felony hearing. He was uninjured in the accident.

Police ask if you witnessed the accident to call the Cheektowaga Police Accident Investigation Unit at (716) 686-3580.