BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 21-year-old man is in stable condition at ECMC following an accident on a dirt bike Saturday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Sycamore Avenue and Herman Street.

Buffalo Police say that a large group of ATVs and dirt bikes were traveling together at the time of the incident and the 21-year-old struck a vehicle that was attempting to make a left-hand turn.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.